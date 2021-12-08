Cloudy and Warm through Friday with storms on Saturday

The weather will be great this evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers in the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the low 70s during the afternoon.

Friday will be downright hot as highs soar to 80°!! In fact, it will be so warm that we will be close to tying a record high!! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms. A strong storm or two with gusty winds can’t be ruled out. As of now, the greatest severe threat will stay north and west of us into north Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. We’ll of course let you know if anything changes.

Sunday and Monday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

