Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Cloudy and Warm through Friday with storms on Saturday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be great this evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers in the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the low 70s during the afternoon.

Friday will be downright hot as highs soar to 80°!! In fact, it will be so warm that we will be close to tying a record high!! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms. A strong storm or two with gusty winds can’t be ruled out. As of now, the greatest severe threat will stay north and west of us into north Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. We’ll of course let you know if anything changes.

Sunday and Monday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
LPD said Jason Wilson, 38, of Bay Springs, was arrested at the scene.
LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8
12/08 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
12/08 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick WDAM Weather
Warmer tomorrow with near record highs by Friday.
12/07 Ryan's "Damp" Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/07 Ryan’s “Damp” Morning Forecast