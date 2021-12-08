Win Stuff
Bay Springs football team to be honored at town Christmas parade

Team named as the Grand Marshall for the Christmas parade rolling Thursday night
As of right now, the parade is scheduled for Thursday, but if they need to reschedule because of the weather, they will move it to Friday, Dec. 10.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas cheer is everywhere including Bay Springs as the town has a lot to celebrate since the high school is home to the MHSAA Class 1A Football Champions.

The Bay Springs Christmas parade will be this Thursday. Lineup starts at 5 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6 p.m.

It will line up on 6th Street, Start at McLaurin’s Dental on 5th Avenue and will ride all the way down and cross State Route 15. It will then turn on Brick Street and go to 6th Avenue, before ending at Jasper County General Hospital.

“They are going to expect so much fun, and our theme this year is ‘Candyland.’ So I’m excited to see how everybody decorated. We have a ton of community involvement with churches, schools and the fire department this year,” said Bay Springs Community Development Director Megan Swede.

As of right now, the parade is scheduled for Thursday, but if they need to reschedule because of the weather, they will move it to Friday, Dec. 10.

