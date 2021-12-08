Annual Rainforest Carwash Toy Drive deemed a huge success

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, with the public’s help, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides toys to kids who are less fortunate.

The public drops by the Christmas tree and chooses an angel which has a child’s name and their Christmas toy list on it.

The toys are then purchased to be given to those children, but sadly, many angels aren’t chosen from the tree.

To benefit those forgotten children, Rainforest Carwash holds its annual toy drive, allowing members of the public to donate a toy while also getting a free deluxe car wash.

Adrienne Riley, manager of the Rainforest Carwash located on Hardy Street, said everyone looks forward to doing this and the public was more generous than ever during this year’s event.

“Some people didn’t even request they get a car wash,” Adrienne said, “They’d just bring us 2 or 3 toys and drop them off, trying to support the community and the cause that we were trying to support here at the company.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Captain Brian Hicks, with The Salvation Army, went to the Rainforest Carwash in Bellevue to pick up the more than 800 donated toys.

“Without the help of Rainforest, without the help of the community, there would be 85-90 kids that wouldn’t have Christmas this year,” said Hicks. “When the parents come to us, they are relying on us to be able to help provide them with the gifts they need for this Christmas.”

The Salvation Army will distribute the toys to the families on Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m.

