Warmer tomorrow with near record highs by Friday.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady into the low 50s. Clouds will hang around overnight with lows falling into the low 50s.

A few showers will move through overnight. Showers should come to an end after sunrise. Skies will be cloudy in the morning, but we’ll clear out around lunchtime. That will leave us mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day/ A few showers will be possible in the evening.

Friday will feel more like summertime as highs soar to 80°!! In fact, it will be so warm that we will be close to a record high!! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. That will give us a good chance of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon hours. Sunday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

