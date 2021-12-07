School fight ends in 8 student arrests

Win Stuff
A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight at a local high school left several students in handcuffs.

A Monday morning fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight students being arrested, according to Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker.

We’re told it happened around 7:40 a.m. when a group of female students got into a physical altercation. Parker says it started because of a social media issue and carried over to the Northeast Jones campus.

While no serious injuries were reported, several faculty and staff members were shoved or hit during the fight while trying to intervene.

The eight students now face potentially serious legal consequences.

“This is considered an assault and could even be considered much more serious if they consider it an assault on the adults... and the Youth Court will be handling from a legal side what occurs to those students whether they be fined extra days, whether they’ll be put on probation or community service, whatever... that’s the court’s side,” Parker said. “Then the school side, they’ll be facing disciplinary action as far as to whether they’ll be suspended or expelled from school because of their actions.”

Disciplinary hearings for the students are set to begin Thursday. We’re told the Northeast Jones principal will make a disciplinary recommendation to the district discipline committee, and the students will also be able to tell their side of the story.

