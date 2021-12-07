Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

PSD to host annual Teacher Job Fair in January

Aspiring teachers will have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals...
Aspiring teachers will have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face and participate in 10-minute mini-interviews for openings in the 2022-23 school year.(Petal School District)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is set to host its annual Teacher Job Fair in January.

The job fair will take place Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the PSD Central Office located at 115 East Central Ave.

Aspiring teachers will have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face and participate in 10-minute mini-interviews for openings in the 2022-23 school year. For the principals, the fair will serve as a screening time where they determine which candidates to call for full interviews as positions become available.

“The job fair serves us well by allowing principals to get a first impression of the pool of teachers interested in our district,” said PSD Director of Human Resources Margaret Tynes. “Each year, we are able to identify strong candidates at the fair who return for extensive interviews and are hired to teach.”

Interested candidates must turn in the online registration form and complete the licensed personnel employment application found here. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Once registration has been submitted, applicants will get a confirmation email with their interview time. Please note that confirmations will be delayed for registration forms submitted between Dec. 20 – Jan. 2, 2022, due to the Christmas holidays.

The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit here or contact the Office of Human Resources at (601) 545-3002.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on...
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg
Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
MSDH: COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi
McCarty has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the bank robbery at...
Citizens National Bank armed robbery suspect arrested
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Eric Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Fourth man pleads guilty in Steelman Grocery murder case

Latest News

The company holds its annual toy drive to benefit The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
Annual Rainforest Carwash Toy Drive deemed a huge success
A local chef and local doctor provide tips on how to keep people safe while eating this holiday...
Cross contamination, food allergies concern for many around holidays
A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager