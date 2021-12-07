PSD to host annual Teacher Job Fair in January

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is set to host its annual Teacher Job Fair in January.

The job fair will take place Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the PSD Central Office located at 115 East Central Ave.

Aspiring teachers will have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face and participate in 10-minute mini-interviews for openings in the 2022-23 school year. For the principals, the fair will serve as a screening time where they determine which candidates to call for full interviews as positions become available.

“The job fair serves us well by allowing principals to get a first impression of the pool of teachers interested in our district,” said PSD Director of Human Resources Margaret Tynes. “Each year, we are able to identify strong candidates at the fair who return for extensive interviews and are hired to teach.”

Interested candidates must turn in the online registration form and complete the licensed personnel employment application found here. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Once registration has been submitted, applicants will get a confirmation email with their interview time. Please note that confirmations will be delayed for registration forms submitted between Dec. 20 – Jan. 2, 2022, due to the Christmas holidays.

The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit here or contact the Office of Human Resources at (601) 545-3002.

