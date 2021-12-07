Petal Pantry helps provide food items for the hungry

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal resident says she felt moved to help the hungry after seeing families post online about their need for a few extra groceries to help feed their families.

Rita Pearce said that’s when she approached Mayor Tony Ducker about placing a food pantry box outside the Civic Center located on South Main Street.

Mayor Ducker agreed, and with the city’s blessings, the Petal Pantry is now open 24-hours a day to the public and can be found beside the front door to the facility.

“I want it to be where the children have access from the school where if maybe they don’t have food at home or access, they can come to this box and get it,” Rita said.

“They can get jackets, or whatever they may need, the only thing I ask is, don’t’ be greedy, just remember that there are others in need too, ”Rita added.

If you’d like to donate items to the Petal Pantry you can bring them and put them inside the box.

They need non-perishable food items, as well as jackets and blankets to help during the cold weather.

For more information call: 601-549-5068.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.