Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

According to the PCSO, 15-year-old Kyleigh McLain is 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs about 132 lbs. She was last seen at her residence on Alma Edwards Drive on Dec. 5 wearing white shorts, a tan tank top, a long-sleeved plaid button-down and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information of her whereabouts please contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP(7867).

You can also use the website below or the apps below to report to Crimestoppers.

http://www.p3tips.com/549

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.