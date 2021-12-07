Perry Central High School Band set to perform holiday concert

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - It is time to ring in the holiday season with some festive music.

Perry Central High School is hosting a band concert, playing some of the classic holiday songs. Some of the songs will be performed with a cultural twist, such as an African-themed ‘Holy Night.’

“They’ve been really putting in a lot of hard work. Marching season seemed to go a little longer than what they are used to so it was an adjustment getting ready for concert season,” said Co-Band Director Nathan Cook. “They have really come a long way and done a lot of hard work. Really looking forward to the concert.”

The concert takes place in the Perry Central High School gym at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and is free to attend.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.