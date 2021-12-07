Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Perry Central High School Band set to perform holiday concert

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - It is time to ring in the holiday season with some festive music.

Perry Central High School is hosting a band concert, playing some of the classic holiday songs. Some of the songs will be performed with a cultural twist, such as an African-themed ‘Holy Night.’

“They’ve been really putting in a lot of hard work. Marching season seemed to go a little longer than what they are used to so it was an adjustment getting ready for concert season,” said Co-Band Director Nathan Cook. “They have really come a long way and done a lot of hard work. Really looking forward to the concert.”

The concert takes place in the Perry Central High School gym at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and is free to attend.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on...
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg
Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
MSDH: COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi
Mississippi will send three teams to the Football Bowl Subdivision postseason: Ole Miss;...
3 Mississippi schools land dates on the bowl calendar
A pair of vehicle accidents on Mississippi 32 kept 3 volunteer fire departments busy in Jones...
Jones County firefighters kept busy Sunday morning
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case

Latest News

Perry Central High School Band set to perform holiday concert
Perry Central High School Band set to perform holiday concert
"Worlds Beyond My Window" chronicles the life of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith.
New book chronicles life and work of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith
Command Sergeant Major Ricky Davis has been in the Mississippi National Guard for 39 years.
Shelby gets new senior leadership for non-commissioned officers
Columbia High School football fans attend a pep rally at Gardner Stadium Friday.
Fans support Columbia Wildcats with Friday pep rally