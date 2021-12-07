Win Stuff
MSDH: 652 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 517,138 and 10,306, respectively.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 600 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 652 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday.

Seven new deaths were also reported with four deaths happening between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5. Three more deaths were recorded between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 517,138 and 10,306, respectively.

Around 39 new cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was recorded in Jasper County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,358 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,358 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,865 cases, 260 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,416 cases, 67 deaths
  • Jones: 14,195 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,715 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,313cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,146 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,443 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 501,212 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,277,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,419,540 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

