Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on...
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg
Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
MSDH: COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi
McCarty has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the bank robbery at...
Citizens National Bank armed robbery suspect arrested
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Eric Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Fourth man pleads guilty in Steelman Grocery murder case

Latest News

The company holds its annual toy drive to benefit The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
Annual Rainforest Carwash Toy Drive deemed a huge success
A local chef and local doctor provide tips on how to keep people safe while eating this holiday...
Cross contamination, food allergies concern for many around holidays
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger