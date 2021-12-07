Win Stuff
Holiday shopping season is in full effect in Hub City

Shoppers are scratching off the items on their lists
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is about three weeks away and there are still many people who’ve got a lot of store hopping to do.

“Shopping! Christmas Shopping, of course,” says Delorise Dorsey.

Dorsey and her sister are from the Mississippi coast. They come to Turtle Creek Mall every year just for holiday shopping.

“I’m one of those kinds of people that buy gifts for other people, and l like them and keep them for myself. I’m going to try not to do it this year though. My sister is my savior, she’s going to stop me from doing it this year though,” says Dorsey.

Tori Easterling is also doing a lot of holiday shopping for her parents and her children.

“The youngest is my son, he’s 13, and the rest of them are all in their 20′s. I try to be finished by now, but I’ve had some stuff going on. But this week I’m fixing to be finished,” says Easterling.

Even though some people might find the holiday shopping experience stressful, Easterling does not.

“I’ve tried to do some online shopping, but today I just wanted to get out and look. I like to see some of the items that I buy. It’s fun that way. I’m by myself today so yes, I don’t get that every day,” Easterling says.

If you have some holiday shopping to do at the mall, they’ve extended their hours for the holiday season:

  • Sunday, Dec. 12: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 20: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

