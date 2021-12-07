Win Stuff
Hattiesburg councilman plans to host Family Fun Day Saturday

Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown wants to host the event at Vernon Dahmer Park
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Councilman Nick Brown is planning to host a Family Fun Day at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.

The event will be from noon until 5 p.m. There will be a Little League baseball tournament, free food, mask giveaways, fun jumps and a toy drive.

Brown has been hosting Family Fun Days for years, and he says he just wants to bring the community together.

“We’re going to have free food, and I’ll give out masks to the community. Just a day of love and just for the community to come out and embrace one another and enjoy one another. I know we’ve been dealing with this pandemic and a lot of people have been cooped up in the house,” says Brown.

If you’d like to donate to the toy drive, the drop-off locations are listed below. They will be collecting toys all week:

  • Killingsworth Barbershop - 817 Country Club Rd.
  • His & Her Boutique - 2111 Oak Grove Rd. Suite A
  • Twillie Philly - 1010 S 17th Ave.
  • Dabbs Street Center - 926 Dabbs St.
  • Dynasty Hair Salon - 2406 W 4th St.

