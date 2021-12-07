Win Stuff
Day care employee arrested for child abuse

Ruby Wilkerson
Ruby Wilkerson(Madison County SO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ruby Wilkerson was arrested and charged with child abuse on Tuesday in Madison County.

The charges stem from an incident that happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road last month.

A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by a teacher at the day care, leaving her with bruises around her eye.

“My baby was just laying there, and [the teacher] went over there and hit her three times,” Katorra Lewis said. “When I saw the video, I just wanted to break down and cry.”

The surveillance footage showed her toddler, Aubree, covering her head as soon as the teacher walked in the room, leading Lewis to wonder if this has happened before.

Wilkerson was not given a bond, pending her appearance in court.

