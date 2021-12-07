Win Stuff
12/07 Ryan’s “Damp” Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Good morning, all you Pine Belt early birds!

Another wet day ahead with a damp start left over from yesterday’s rain. The activity today will be less organized than yesterday, and without the threat of severe weather. That doesn’t mean a thunderstorm is impossible, but if any do form they don’t have the support to get any rotation going. That means grey skies with a chance a stray shower, a pattern that’ll stick with us for a couple of days. We’ll see a few close calls this week rain-wise, but don’t expect anything more organized than that until Saturday, when our next strong front moves through. This one will bring some much cooler and drier air, reminding us we are in late fall and racing towards winter.

Today’s high tops out in the cool low-to-mid 50s, with a cool overnight low in the low 50s as well. Rapid warming will have us back in the upper 70s/low 80s by the end of the week though.

