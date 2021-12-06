Win Stuff
Much colder tomorrow with hit-or-miss showers

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Showers will continue for the next few hours as temperatures fall into the low 50s this evening. Clouds will hang around overnight with lows falling into the mid 40s.

We’ll see clouds skies for your Tuesday with Hit-or-Miss showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will only reach the low 50s tomorrow.

We’ll warm up for your Wednesday and we may even see some sunshine in the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will return for your Thursday as highs warm up into the mid 70s.

Our next cold front will move though on Saturday. This will give a good chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will fall as we go into Sunday with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

