Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi

Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state on Monday, Dec. 6.

According to the MSDH, the case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.

Mississippi joins 16 other states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington, in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that Delta is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

While the information on the infection rate and severity of the Omicron variant is still unknown, Dobbs said the best protection at this point is the COVID-19 vaccinations and booster.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” Dobbs said.

MSDH is also experiencing a minimal increase in the number of COVID patients in the hospital and a minimal increase of COVID patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

Vaccinations for all Mississippians 5 and older can be found from healthcare providers, FQHCs, independent and retail pharmacies and county health departments.

Appointments at county health departments can be scheduled online at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi will send three teams to the Football Bowl Subdivision postseason: Ole Miss;...
3 Mississippi schools land dates on the bowl calendar
A pair of vehicle accidents on Mississippi 32 kept 3 volunteer fire departments busy in Jones...
Jones County firefighters kept busy Sunday morning
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
The annual "Christmas Parade of Lights" makes its way along Eagle Day Drive Saturday night.
Columbia residents enjoy annual ‘Christmas Parade of Lights’
Vaccine
Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance

Latest News

Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
The annual "Christmas Parade of Lights" makes its way along Eagle Day Drive Saturday night.
Columbia residents enjoy annual ‘Christmas Parade of Lights’
Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg and Laurel served hot flapjacks and sausages Saturday as part of...
Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg, Laurel host annual “Pancake Day”