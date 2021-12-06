Win Stuff
MSDH: 982 COVID-19 new cases, 3 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 516,486 and 10,299, respectively.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Monday.

MSDH said Monday that 982 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the weekend.

MSDH also reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state on Monday, Dec. 6.

Three new deaths were also reported with one death happening on Nov. 26. Two more deaths were recorded between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 516,486 and 10,299, respectively.

Around 101 new cases and no deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,517 COVID-19 cases and 1,049 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,353 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,852 cases, 260 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,415 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,191 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,713 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,311cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,146 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,437 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 499,136 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,277,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,419,540 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

