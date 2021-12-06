Mayor Ducker declares upcoming week as Petal Pick Up Week

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In preparation for visitors this holiday season, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker has declared the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 as “Petal Pick Up Week.”

Over the next week, the City of Petal will put its resources into the cleaning efforts of The Friendly City.

Mayor Ducker made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon alongside Sherri Reid with the Cosmopolitan Club, which is a big supporter of the project.

“We need the people to have a buy-in on this as well so they will be more litter conscious,” said Mayor Ducker. “We want it to be educational and we want to put our best foot forward.”

Mayor Ducker says that the easiest way to be a part of the week is to start at your home and work outwards for an hour a day.

If you would like to be involved on a bigger scale, you can call Petal City Hall and you will be assigned to an area.

