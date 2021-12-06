Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mayor Ducker declares upcoming week as Petal Pick Up Week

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In preparation for visitors this holiday season, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker has declared the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 as “Petal Pick Up Week.”

Over the next week, the City of Petal will put its resources into the cleaning efforts of The Friendly City.

Mayor Ducker made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon alongside Sherri Reid with the Cosmopolitan Club, which is a big supporter of the project.

“We need the people to have a buy-in on this as well so they will be more litter conscious,” said Mayor Ducker. “We want it to be educational and we want to put our best foot forward.”

Mayor Ducker says that the easiest way to be a part of the week is to start at your home and work outwards for an hour a day.

If you would like to be involved on a bigger scale, you can call Petal City Hall and you will be assigned to an area.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School football
Columbia wins 1st state football title in 39 years
If you have any information on their identities, call the Lamar county Sheriff’s department at...
Lamar County burglary suspects allegedly targeted multiple locations
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Latest News

Holidays increase chances for criminal activity.
Holidays bring higher chances of theft, burglary
The annual "Christmas Parade of Lights" makes its way along Eagle Day Drive Saturday night.
Columbia residents enjoy annual ‘Christmas Parade of Lights’
"Worlds Beyond My Window" chronicles the life of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith.
New book chronicles life and work of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith
Christmas parade returns to Petal after 2020 COVID cancellation.
The Friendly City holds annual Christmas parade