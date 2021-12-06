Win Stuff
Look for a wet start to this week in the Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures in the lower-to-mid 60s.

On Monday there is a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-to-mid 70s.

There is a marginal risk of one or two severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Damaging winds could accompany these storms, and one or two isolated tornados can’t be ruled out.

Make sure your WDAM weather app is working properly and have your weather radios turned on.

The threat of severe weather will pass before 4 p.m. Monday, and by Monday night, look for much cooler weather to move into the region with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tuesday looks to be cloudy, with scattered showers with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers each day through Friday, with highs in the lower 70s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday. The chance for rain is 30s percent with lows in the 60s.

Saturday looks partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.

Clearing skies and much cooler weather is expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

