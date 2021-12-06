Win Stuff
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case

The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Justice Department has closed its second investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, CNN reports.

The case was re-opened in 2017 when Carolyn Bryant Donham admitted she lied when she claimed that the 14-year-old Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances.

Till was killed in 1950 in Mississippi.

Roy Bryant, Donham’s then-husband and his half-brother J.W. Milam were acquitted of the murder and had both died by the time Donham made the admission.

CNN reports the Justice Department concluded it cannot prove Donham lied to federal investigators.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. including Till’s family members to discuss the outcome.

