Jones County firefighters kept busy Sunday morning

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A pair of vehicle accidents within minutes of one another along Mississippi 29 kept a trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments busy Sunday morning.

Ovett, Johnson and Union volunteer firefighters responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 29 just south of Spurline Road.

The initial investigation discovered the the driver ran off the road and then reportedly over-corrected and veered down an embankment.

Her vehicle sustained major damage, but both the driver and passenger sustained only minor injuries.

South Jones Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist.

Four minutes later, at 10:18 am, another vehicle collision involving two cars occurred at Highway 29 and Ovett-Petal Road, about 8 miles south of the year’s initial wreck.

An initial investigation found a SUV traveling south on Highway 29 crashed into a sedan crossing the highway, causing the sedan to travel head on into a light pole.

The sedan sustained major damage.  The occupants of the vehicles only suffered minor injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incidents.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

