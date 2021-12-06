Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Holidays bring higher chances of theft, burglary

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holidays approaching, some people may be getting excited about crossing items off their to-do lists, but some others may be looking to take your gifts and make them their own.

“The 25 years I have been in law enforcement, we always see an increase in burglaries throughout the county, especially home burglaries, and we’ve also noticed an increase in thefts,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Nobles offered a few steps to take at home to help prevent becoming the victim of the Grinch stealing your Christmas.

According to Sheriff Nobles, it is best to avoid hiding gifts in your vehicle. He says that automobile theft is also a common problem during the holiday months.

And it is not always as simple to find a thief as people may think.

“A lot of people who watch TV’ like “CSI”, automatically think you can get fingerprints and arrest somebody,” Nobles said. “It’s just not that easy,.

“A lot of times, you can dust for prints throughout the whole home, but if they used gloves or they didn’t touch a surface that would leave an oily print behind, then you won’t come up with anything.”

The most practical step to prevent criminals, according to Nobles, is to light up your home.

“Burglars will try to find a dark location where they cannot be seen that they can go and enter the home and no one can see them,” Nobles said. “But, if you have everything lit up, it will deter them.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School football
Columbia wins 1st state football title in 39 years
If you have any information on their identities, call the Lamar county Sheriff’s department at...
Lamar County burglary suspects allegedly targeted multiple locations
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Latest News

Mayor Tony Ducker announces city resources being put towards litter pick-up in Petal.
Mayor Ducker declares upcoming week as Petal Pick Up Week
Petal pick up coming dead ahead
Petal pick up coming dead ahead
Holiday tips to thwart theft
Holiday tips to thwart theft
A pair of vehicle accidents on Mississippi 32 kept 3 volunteer fire departments busy in Jones...
Jones County firefighters kept busy Sunday morning