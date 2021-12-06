Holidays bring higher chances of theft, burglary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the holidays approaching, some people may be getting excited about crossing items off their to-do lists, but some others may be looking to take your gifts and make them their own.

“The 25 years I have been in law enforcement, we always see an increase in burglaries throughout the county, especially home burglaries, and we’ve also noticed an increase in thefts,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Nobles offered a few steps to take at home to help prevent becoming the victim of the Grinch stealing your Christmas.

According to Sheriff Nobles, it is best to avoid hiding gifts in your vehicle. He says that automobile theft is also a common problem during the holiday months.

And it is not always as simple to find a thief as people may think.

“A lot of people who watch TV’ like “CSI”, automatically think you can get fingerprints and arrest somebody,” Nobles said. “It’s just not that easy,.

“A lot of times, you can dust for prints throughout the whole home, but if they used gloves or they didn’t touch a surface that would leave an oily print behind, then you won’t come up with anything.”

The most practical step to prevent criminals, according to Nobles, is to light up your home.

“Burglars will try to find a dark location where they cannot be seen that they can go and enter the home and no one can see them,” Nobles said. “But, if you have everything lit up, it will deter them.”

