Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Governor Tate Reeves announced that Jones Capital, LLC. is building its headquarters in Hattiesburg.

Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Reeves said the construction project is expected to cost $40 million.

“Jones’ decision to invest $40 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hattiesburg is yet another major economic win for Mississippi and further proof our state’s economy is thriving,” said Reeves. “It’s clear – Mississippi has the capable workforce and business-friendly environment companies need to succeed. My administration will continue to be unwavering in its commitment to increasing jobs that offer above-average wages. With this project, that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Jones portfolio companies including Codaray Construction, FV Recycling, Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power, PortaBull Storage, Spot and Big Black River Holdings will be headquartered in the new building.

According to Jones CEO Jonathan Jones, the building will be located in the midtown area across from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Jones said the building design has been in the works for a couple of years. The building will have four floors and will employ about 350 people. Jones said that average pay will be around $80,000 a year plus benefits.

“Our announcement today will have a generational impact on our company and Hattiesburg,” said Jones. “Bringing our portfolio companies’ leadership teams together under one roof will create synergies, efficiencies, and creative collaboration that will foster sustainable growth for Jones.”

Jones also said there would be internship opportunities and talent pulled from USM to help keep local employees.

The project is the culmination of an extensive site selection process and facility design that reflects the dynamic, entrepreneurial culture of Jones but also embraces the vision and architectural integrity of the Midtown master plan.

“Being a premier city in the Gulf South means having a collective spirit to go after big things and get them,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Both the history and the leadership of Jones lends itself to that spirit. Today’s announcement is not only a big play for Midtown, but it’s a major step in diversifying and enhancing the availability of quality jobs in our community. In addition to Southern Miss, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic, this new headquarters will help anchor Midtown’s redevelopment, amplifying the momentum we’ve seen in this area.”

The Jones headquarters is slated to begin construction in Summer 2022 and will take 18 months to complete with occupancy expected in early 2024

