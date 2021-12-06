Win Stuff
Fourth man pleads guilty in Steelman Grocery murder case

Eric Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Eric Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The final suspect charged with the murder of a Hattiesburg grocery store owner pleaded guilty earlier last week.

According to Lin Carter, the district attorney for Forrest and Perry counties, Eric Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in front of Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Helfrich.

Carter said Williams faces up to 40 years in prison to be served day-for-day with no eligibility for parole. His sentencing will be hosted at a later date.

William was the fourth and final man charged with the 2019 murder of Lisa Nguyen.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Christopher Tyce, Stephon Hart and Eric Williams as the three men who killed Ngyuen. Jatyran Tuggle was also arrested for knowingly being the driver of the armed robbery, which resulted in Ngyuen’s death.

On April 8, Tyce pleaded guilty to capital murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge Helfrich.

On Nov. 17, Tuggle was also sentenced to life in prison without parole on the capital murder charge and 20 years on the conspiracy charge, which will run consecutive to the first count.

On Nov. 24, Stephon Hart pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in front of Judge Helfrich. He faces up to 40 years in prison to be served with no eligibility for parole. His sentencing will also be hosted at a later date.

