City of Hattiesburg to continue testing of its hydrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will continue its annual program to test all fire hydrants across the city to meet requirements set by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

This is a standard process that assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located within the city limits of Hattiesburg and helps meet the state’s standards for fire protection.

It also aids in maintaining the department’s Class 3 fire rating. The department’s fire rating was upgraded from a 4 to a 3 in the summer of 2020.

Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water. These are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.

Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call (601) 545-4500.

Please see the list of streets scheduled for testing this week below. For more details and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburg-fire-department-to-conduct-annual-hydrant-testing/.

Dec. 6 – Dec. 13

STATION 1

Old Highway 42

Memphis Street

Redus Street

New Orleans Street

Geneva Street

Bouie Street

Gravel Street

Ferguson Alley

Clark Street

Bushman Alley

Kinnard Street

Fairley Street

Scott Street

Short Fifth Street

Dewey Street

Short Kinnard

Atlanta Street

Mobile Street

Inez Street

Coit Street

East 10th Street

East 9th Street

East 8th Street

East 7th Street

East 6th Street

East 5th Street

Adeline Street

Mamie Street

Camp Street

Oferrall Street

Concart Street

South 12th Avenue

South 13th Avenue

South 14th Avenue

South 15th Avenue

South 16th Avenue

South 17th Avenue

Eva Street

Brooklane Drive

South 18th Avenue

South 19th Avenue

Fuller Street

Ridgeway Lane

Pineview Drive

Woodhaven Drive

Patton Avenue

South 20th Avenue

Evergreen Lane

South 21st Avenue

Stevens Drive

South 22nd Avenue

South 22nd Avenue Ext

South 23rd Avenue

South 24th Avenue

South 25th Avenue

49 Service Drive

Estelle Street

Windsor Drive

Marie Street

Mimosa Lane

Velma Avenue

Parker Avenue

Forrest General parking lot

South 10th Avenue

South 11th Avenue

Second Avenue

Third Avenue

Fourth Avenue

Fifth Avenue

Sixth Avenue

Seventh Avenue

Eighth Avenue

Adeline Street

Mamie Street

Concart Street

Camp Street

Corrine Street

Hardy Street

Main Street

Green Street

College Street

West Street

Mable Street

West Street

Tennessee Street

McLeod Street

Miller Street

San Antonio Street

St Paul Street

Xavier Street

Hemphill Street

Forrest Street

Mobile Street

New Orleans Street

East Second Street

East Third Street

East Fourth Street

East Fifth Street

East Sixth Street

East Seventh Street

J. D. Randolph Street

Highway 42

West Fourth Street

West Fifth Street

West Sixth Street

West Eighth Street

Columbia Street

Lake Street

STATION 2

Bonhomie Road

Broadway Drive

Byron Street

Chambliss Drive

Country Club Road

Fowler Street

Hill Street

Holly Drive

Houston Street

Hwy 49 (Service Drive Four)

Lincoln Road

McInnis Loop

Mill Creek Drive

Piedmont Park Apartments

Street Claire Pkwy

Stone Street

Tucker Street

US Highway 11

Whetstone Loop

Whipsaw Street

Wisteria Drive

WSF Tatum Road

Wyatt Road

South Pines Drive

Cherry Street

Cedar Street

Claiborne Avenue

Magnolia Avenue

Tuscan Avenue

Shelton Avenue

County Drive

LaFayette Avenue

Cypress Avenue

Chestnut Avenue

Edwards Street

Lilac Street

Blankinship Circle

Reca Street

Hattiesburg Street

McCall Street

Grace Court

Dixie Pine Road

Longing Road

Collins Road

Rouse Road

Annie Christie Lane

Lurlyne Street

Evans Drive

Pettigrew Street

Franklin Street

William Carey Parkway, including campus

Tuscan Avenue

JC Killingsworth

Franklin Street

Bernard Street

Penton Street

Vernon Street

Martin Luther King Avenue

Country Club Road

Frontage Road

West Pine Street

Parkdale Drive

Fairway Drive

Lillie Burney Street

Luther Street

Bell Street

Ida Avenue

Ollie Street

Dossett Street

Bowling Street

Barry Street

Baxter Street

Highland Avenue

Broadway Drive

Cloverleaf Mall, south side

Jessie Brown Street

Fairway Drive

Carter Street

Coleman Street

Amos Street

Graham Street

Dumas Avenue

Ellis Avenue

Vernon Dahmer Avenue

Claiborne Avenue

Magnolia Avenue

Carey Court

Toney Drive

Cypress Avenue

STATION 3

Att Avenue

Taylor Avenue

Gasaway Loop

Hood Road

Barkley Road

Rouse Road

Edwards Street

Central School Road

Brady Road

Johnston Circle

Palmer Circle

Ezekiel Street

Progress Street

Dawson Street

Washington Avenue

Douglas Street

Malcomb Street

Chancellor Road

Monroe Street

Old Airport Road

Deas Avenue

Herrin Avenue

Railroad Avenue

Selma Lane

Annie Lane

Hattiesburg Avenue

Davidson Place

Clementine Avenue

Cactus Street

McInnis Springs Road

Jacksonwood Court

Phoenix Circle

Lincoln Street

Cox Street

Old Highway 98 East

W L Runnels Industrial Drive

Stokes Drive

South Hills Drive

Sullivan Drive

Quality Drive

J M Tatum Drive

Academy Drive

Old Airport Road

Barnes Avenue

Elnora Knight Road

JM Tatum Industrial Drive

James Street

Langston Road

Ralston Road

Register Street

Satchel Road

Singletary Drive

Stepts Avenue

Sullivan Drive

Tatum Road

Travillion Road

Woodard Avenue

STATION 4

Beverly Hills Road (The Cottages, Reserve at Long Point)

North 37th Avenue

Rosewood Drive

Pinnacle Drive

Hillside Drive

North 34th Avenue

Fernway Drive

North 31st Avenue

North 30th Avenue

Glenn Drive

Windham Circle

North 29th Avenue

Montrose Avenue

North 28th Avenue

Foxfire Drive

Sims Road

Campbell Drive

McLain Drive

Hardwood Court

25th Avenue

Hardy Street

Broad Street

Fourth Street

Quinn Street

Pear Street

Hutchinson Avenue.

Lurty Avenue

Dearborne Street

Dixie Avenue

Park Avenue

Venetian Way

Emerson Drive

Saratoga Circle

Mable Street

Duane Street

City Park Circle

Conti Street

Stadium Drive

West Seventh Street

42 Bypass

Industrial Drive

North 26th Avenue

Cahal Street

West Fifth Street

West Sixth Street

Vickers Circle

North 19th Street

Providence Street

North 25th Avenue

Saucier Drive

Midway Avenue

Music Drive

Grace Avenue

Mohawk Street

McLelland Street

Columbia Street

Short Columbia Street

Mixon Street

West Roberts Street

East Roberts Street

Aztec Street

Glendale Avenue

North Street

Northhill Drive

Longstreet Drive

Meadowlane Drive

Graymont Avenue

East Drive

Southview

STATION 5

Alcorn Avenue

Newman Street

Bushman Street

Hall Avenue

Putnam Avenue

Rebecca Avenue

Elizabeth Avenue

Deason Avenue

Southern Avenue

East Laurel Avenue

McInnis Avenue

E. Hardy Street

Jersey Street

Currie Street

Jennie Street

Irene Street

Shelby Street

Orchard Street

Short Bay Street

West Pine Street

Charles Street

Dabbs Street

Walnut Street

Hall Avenue

Katie Avenue

Railroad Avenue

Arcadia Street

Eddy Street

Parker Avenue

Velma Street

Estelle Street

Windsor Drive

Marie Street

Cloverleaf Mall

South 17th Avenue

Frisco Street

Cloverleaf Drive

Crestview Drive

Broadway Drive

Corinne Street

63rd Street

Timothy Lane

West Scooba Street

Emerald Lane

West Florence Street

Royal Street

West Pine Street

Short Royal Street

Finlo Drive

JC Killingworth Drive

East Florence Street

West Royal Street

Woodland Court

Rosa Avenue

Charles Street

Cypress Avenue

NR Burger Drive

Federation Towers

Francis Street Apartments

Milton Barnes Avenue

Edward Street

Duke Avenue

Franklin Street

May Avenue

Fredna Avenue

Ruby Avenue

Pauline Avenue

John Street

Dabbs Street

Francis Street

Eastside Avenue

East Scooba Street

Martin Luther King Avenue

STATION 6

Churchill Street

O’Ferrel Street

South 40th Avenue

South 41st Avenue

South 42nd Avenue

Mamie Street

Chelsea Place

Chesterfield Road

Kensington Drive

Manchester Road

Wellington Circle

Warwick Place

Leeds Place

Belmont Drive

South 34th Avenue

Mimosa Lane

North 39th Avenue

North Place 38th Avenue

Lakehill Drive

South 37th Avenue

Essex Street

Beverly Lane

Woodbyne Lane

Woodland Hill

Hillendale Lane

Sussex Lane

Mandalay Drive

Jefferson Drive

South 28th Avenue

Lee Circle

Bellwood

Peach Street

Midtown Square

West Arlington Loop

South 36th Avenue

South 35th Avenue

West Mamie Street

West Adeline

Old Augusta

Beverly Lane

Lake Hill Drive

Bellwood Drive

Canterbury Drive

Long Wood Court

Fairlane Drive

Colonial Drive

Fourth Street

Fraternity Drive

Kay James Drive

M.K. Turk Circle

Research Drive

Golden Eagle Avenue

Montague Boulevard

Ross Boulevard

North 32nd Avenue

Second 32nd Avenue

North 31st Avenue

South 31st Avenue

Forrest Avenue

West Memorial Drive

Eagle Walk

Austine Avenue

Black and Gold Boulevard

Charles Lane

College Drive

Smalling Drive

East Memorial Drive

Southern Miss Drive

Alumni Drive

Felder Place

Service Drive

Hardy Street

Pearl Street

Southern 37th Avenue

Southern 36th Avenue

Southern 35th Avenue

Christman Avenue

Southern 32nd Avenue

Southern 28th Avenue

Southern 30th Avenue

Southern 29th Avenue

Southern 27th Avenue

Dogwood Place

South Hampton Road

Hampton Circle

Cherokee Circle

Cherokee Court

Lorraine Street

Chevy Chase Drive

Augusta Street

W Adeline Street

Camp Street

Medical Boulevard

Delwood Drive

Brookwood Drive

Mamie Street

Arlington Loop

Essex Street

Peach Street

Mamie Street

Old Augusta Lane

Forrest General Hospital

Hattiesburg Clinic

Commerce Drive

Westover Drive

Hardy Street

Oak Grove Road

Park Place

Carlisle Street

Plaza Drive

Grand Drive

Ross Boulevard

Village Circle

Westhaven Drive

Lundy Lane

Doleac Drive

Morningside Drive

West Fourth Street

Fraternity Drive

Pearl Street North

34th Avenue

35th Avenue

36th Avenue

37th Avenue

38th Avenue

39th Avenue

40th Avenue

Montague Boulevard

Thornhill Drive

Mable Street

STATION 7

Veterans Memorial Drive

Hood Drive

Timberton Drive

Saint Andrews Circle

Troon Circle

Dornach

Glen Eagles Drive

Turnbury Drive

Priest Point

Street. Anne’s Drive

Lytham Circle.

Foundeds Way

Founders Way

Vintage Park

Bonhome Road

Parkway Boulevard

Darby Road

South 40th Avenue

40th Place

Linden Court

Merianne Drive

Lesley Lane

Longwood Drive

Abbeywood Lane

Shadowwood Drive

Huckleberry Lane

Sharmont Drive

Belfort Drive

Delond Place

Chalmett Circle

Berkshire Drive

Bellair Drive

Heatherwood Drive

Bedford Road

Fairmont Place

Wildwood Trace

Cambridge Drive

Sherwood Drive

Westminster Drive

Woodshire Drive

Hope Street

McInnis Loop

Pinewood Drive

Brycewood Circle

Alexander Drive

Sandlewood Drive

Sangria Drive

Candlewick Road

Oakleigh Drive

Southaven Drive

Danbury Lane

Carrie Road

Natalie Lane

Kirkwood Drive

Wheless Circle

Waterford Drive

Lincoln Road

Summit Ridge Court

Canal Drive

Richburg Road

Stephens

Bryant Drive

Lexington Circle

Woodhaven Circle

Oakwood Drive

Cottonwood Drive

Lakeland Drive

Nellwood Drive

Crestwood Drive

Forrest Hill Drive

Greenbriar Drive

Brookhollow Boulevard

Dogwood Drive

Redbud Lane

Holly Drive

Honeysuckle Lane

Pinehills Drive

Melissa Lane

Elaine Circle

South 28th Avenue

Victoria Drive

Hope Drive

Broadway Drive

Pine Grove

Southern Pointe Parkway

STATION 8

Lamar Boulevard

Office Park Drive

Jackson Road

Pioneer Road East

Pioneer Road South

Liberty Place

Lincoln Road Extension

Old Highway 11

Market Court

Gravel Pit Road

98th Place Boulevard

King Road

Windlass Drive

Barracuda Drive

Lake Forgetful

Quint Lane

US Highway 98

Highway 98

Aldersgate Circle

Archie Hover

Asbury Circle

Brookwood Terrace

Cottage Drive

Creekside Manor

Deas Road

Edgewood Cove

Fairfield Drive

Franklin Road

Galloway Boulevard

Hamlet Drive

Hegwood Road

Hospital Drive East & West

Lakewood Drive

Liberty Place

Longwood Terrace

Main Street Boulevard

Marketplace Drive

Market Way

Mayfair Road

Methodist Boulevard

Mill Branch Road

Milsaps Drive

Office Park Drive

Oxford Drive

Rock-a-Bye Lane

Rollingwood Drive

Sheffield Loop

Turtle Creek Drive

Turtle Creek Crossing

Warrior Drive

Weathersby Road

Wesley Circle

West Park Drive

Westerly Drive

Willow Point

Lincoln Road

Lincoln Parkway

Oak Grove Road

Rambling Rose Lane

Robin Circle

Twin Oaks Lane

Weeping Willow Circle

Highway 98 between Lamar Boulevard & Cross Creek Pkwy

Shadow Ridge Road

Wedgewood Trace

Shadow Lake Drive

Waverly Court

Brookwood Terrace

Calcutta Cove

Callaway Court

Jackson Road

Lake Forgetful

The MET Apartments

Academy Sports/Target/Bed Bath and Beyond/Commercial Retail Corridor

Men’s Warehouse Retail Commercial Corridor

Cross Creek Parkway

The Lakes Apartments

Cross Creek Apartments

Walmart 98

STATION 9

Aruba Drive

Aztec Street

Bermuda Drive

Beverly Hills Road

Blue Gable Road

Campbell Drive

Campbell Loop

Campbell Scenic Drive

Gunnison Drive

Grenada Drive

Highway 49 – Campbell Loop to North 31st

Lakeview Road

Luper Road

McCaffery Road

McLain Drive

North 31st Avenue

North 32nd Avenue

North 34th Avenue

Northwest Circle

Overlook Apartments

Plantation Place Drive

Shemper Drive

Stanley Street

Town Villa Apartments

Gateway Drive

Classic Drive

Breckinridge Drive

Golf Course Road

West Hills Drive

Shelby Thames Drive

West Yellowstone

East Yellowstone

Carlsbad Drive

Everglades

North Beverly Hills

Pine Tree Drive

Fairlake Drive

Lake Estates Drive North

Lake Estates Drive South

Hickory Hill Drive

Classic Woods Drive

Alex Lane

Fairway Place

J Ed Turner Drive

August Court Circle East

August Court Circle West

Amen Circle

Convention Center Plaza

Broad Acres Drive (Krystal/Cracker Barrel)

Blackwell Boulevard (Southern Tire Mart/Central Sunbelt Credit)

Raspberry Lane

6720-7510 blocks of Highway 49

