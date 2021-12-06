City of Hattiesburg to continue testing of its hydrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will continue its annual program to test all fire hydrants across the city to meet requirements set by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.
This is a standard process that assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located within the city limits of Hattiesburg and helps meet the state’s standards for fire protection.
It also aids in maintaining the department’s Class 3 fire rating. The department’s fire rating was upgraded from a 4 to a 3 in the summer of 2020.
Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water. These are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.
Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call (601) 545-4500.
Please see the list of streets scheduled for testing this week below. For more details and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburg-fire-department-to-conduct-annual-hydrant-testing/.
Dec. 6 – Dec. 13
STATION 1
- Old Highway 42
- Memphis Street
- Redus Street
- New Orleans Street
- Geneva Street
- Bouie Street
- Gravel Street
- Ferguson Alley
- Clark Street
- Bushman Alley
- Kinnard Street
- Fairley Street
- Scott Street
- Short Fifth Street
- Dewey Street
- Short Kinnard
- Atlanta Street
- Mobile Street
- Inez Street
- Coit Street
- East 10th Street
- East 9th Street
- East 8th Street
- East 7th Street
- East 6th Street
- East 5th Street
- Adeline Street
- Mamie Street
- Camp Street
- Oferrall Street
- Concart Street
- South 12th Avenue
- South 13th Avenue
- South 14th Avenue
- South 15th Avenue
- South 16th Avenue
- South 17th Avenue
- Eva Street
- Brooklane Drive
- South 18th Avenue
- South 19th Avenue
- Fuller Street
- Ridgeway Lane
- Pineview Drive
- Woodhaven Drive
- Patton Avenue
- South 20th Avenue
- Evergreen Lane
- South 21st Avenue
- Stevens Drive
- South 22nd Avenue
- South 22nd Avenue Ext
- South 23rd Avenue
- South 24th Avenue
- South 25th Avenue
- 49 Service Drive
- Estelle Street
- Windsor Drive
- Marie Street
- Mimosa Lane
- Velma Avenue
- Parker Avenue
- Forrest General parking lot
- South 10th Avenue
- South 11th Avenue
- Second Avenue
- Third Avenue
- Fourth Avenue
- Fifth Avenue
- Sixth Avenue
- Seventh Avenue
- Eighth Avenue
- Adeline Street
- Mamie Street
- Concart Street
- Camp Street
- Corrine Street
- Hardy Street
- Main Street
- Green Street
- College Street
- West Street
- Mable Street
- West Street
- Tennessee Street
- McLeod Street
- Miller Street
- San Antonio Street
- St Paul Street
- Xavier Street
- Hemphill Street
- Forrest Street
- Mobile Street
- New Orleans Street
- East Second Street
- East Third Street
- East Fourth Street
- East Fifth Street
- East Sixth Street
- East Seventh Street
- J. D. Randolph Street
- Highway 42
- West Fourth Street
- West Fifth Street
- West Sixth Street
- West Eighth Street
- Columbia Street
- Lake Street
STATION 2
- Bonhomie Road
- Broadway Drive
- Byron Street
- Chambliss Drive
- Country Club Road
- Fowler Street
- Hill Street
- Holly Drive
- Houston Street
- Hwy 49 (Service Drive Four)
- Lincoln Road
- McInnis Loop
- Mill Creek Drive
- Piedmont Park Apartments
- Street Claire Pkwy
- Stone Street
- Tucker Street
- US Highway 11
- Whetstone Loop
- Whipsaw Street
- Wisteria Drive
- WSF Tatum Road
- Wyatt Road
- South Pines Drive
- Cherry Street
- Cedar Street
- Claiborne Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue
- Tuscan Avenue
- Shelton Avenue
- County Drive
- LaFayette Avenue
- Cypress Avenue
- Chestnut Avenue
- Edwards Street
- Lilac Street
- Blankinship Circle
- Reca Street
- Hattiesburg Street
- McCall Street
- Grace Court
- Dixie Pine Road
- Longing Road
- Collins Road
- Rouse Road
- Annie Christie Lane
- Lurlyne Street
- Evans Drive
- Pettigrew Street
- Franklin Street
- William Carey Parkway, including campus
- Tuscan Avenue
- JC Killingsworth
- Franklin Street
- Bernard Street
- Penton Street
- Vernon Street
- Martin Luther King Avenue
- Country Club Road
- Frontage Road
- West Pine Street
- Parkdale Drive
- Fairway Drive
- Lillie Burney Street
- Luther Street
- Bell Street
- Ida Avenue
- Ollie Street
- Dossett Street
- Bowling Street
- Barry Street
- Baxter Street
- Highland Avenue
- Broadway Drive
- Cloverleaf Mall, south side
- Jessie Brown Street
- Fairway Drive
- Carter Street
- Coleman Street
- Amos Street
- Graham Street
- Dumas Avenue
- Ellis Avenue
- Vernon Dahmer Avenue
- Claiborne Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue
- Carey Court
- Toney Drive
- Cypress Avenue
STATION 3
- Att Avenue
- Taylor Avenue
- Gasaway Loop
- Hood Road
- Barkley Road
- Rouse Road
- Edwards Street
- Central School Road
- Brady Road
- Johnston Circle
- Palmer Circle
- Ezekiel Street
- Progress Street
- Dawson Street
- Washington Avenue
- Douglas Street
- Malcomb Street
- Chancellor Road
- Monroe Street
- Old Airport Road
- Deas Avenue
- Herrin Avenue
- Railroad Avenue
- Selma Lane
- Annie Lane
- Hattiesburg Avenue
- Davidson Place
- Clementine Avenue
- Cactus Street
- McInnis Springs Road
- Jacksonwood Court
- Phoenix Circle
- Lincoln Street
- Cox Street
- Old Highway 98 East
- W L Runnels Industrial Drive
- Stokes Drive
- South Hills Drive
- Sullivan Drive
- Quality Drive
- J M Tatum Drive
- Academy Drive
- Old Airport Road
- Barnes Avenue
- Elnora Knight Road
- JM Tatum Industrial Drive
- James Street
- Langston Road
- Ralston Road
- Register Street
- Satchel Road
- Singletary Drive
- Stepts Avenue
- Sullivan Drive
- Tatum Road
- Travillion Road
- Woodard Avenue
STATION 4
- Beverly Hills Road (The Cottages, Reserve at Long Point)
- North 37th Avenue
- Rosewood Drive
- Pinnacle Drive
- Hillside Drive
- North 34th Avenue
- Fernway Drive
- North 31st Avenue
- North 30th Avenue
- Glenn Drive
- Windham Circle
- North 29th Avenue
- Montrose Avenue
- North 28th Avenue
- Foxfire Drive
- Sims Road
- Campbell Drive
- McLain Drive
- Hardwood Court
- 25th Avenue
- Hardy Street
- Broad Street
- Fourth Street
- Quinn Street
- Pear Street
- Hutchinson Avenue.
- Lurty Avenue
- Dearborne Street
- Dixie Avenue
- Park Avenue
- Venetian Way
- Emerson Drive
- Saratoga Circle
- Mable Street
- Duane Street
- City Park Circle
- Conti Street
- Stadium Drive
- West Seventh Street
- 42 Bypass
- Industrial Drive
- North 26th Avenue
- Cahal Street
- West Fifth Street
- West Sixth Street
- Vickers Circle
- North 19th Street
- Providence Street
- North 25th Avenue
- Saucier Drive
- Midway Avenue
- Music Drive
- Grace Avenue
- Mohawk Street
- McLelland Street
- Columbia Street
- Short Columbia Street
- Mixon Street
- West Roberts Street
- East Roberts Street
- Aztec Street
- Glendale Avenue
- North Street
- Northhill Drive
- Longstreet Drive
- Meadowlane Drive
- Graymont Avenue
- East Drive
- Southview
STATION 5
- Alcorn Avenue
- Newman Street
- Bushman Street
- Hall Avenue
- Putnam Avenue
- Rebecca Avenue
- Elizabeth Avenue
- Deason Avenue
- Southern Avenue
- East Laurel Avenue
- McInnis Avenue
- E. Hardy Street
- Jersey Street
- Currie Street
- Jennie Street
- Irene Street
- Shelby Street
- Orchard Street
- Short Bay Street
- West Pine Street
- Charles Street
- Dabbs Street
- Walnut Street
- Hall Avenue
- Katie Avenue
- Railroad Avenue
- Arcadia Street
- Eddy Street
- Parker Avenue
- Velma Street
- Estelle Street
- Windsor Drive
- Marie Street
- Cloverleaf Mall
- South 17th Avenue
- Frisco Street
- Cloverleaf Drive
- Crestview Drive
- Broadway Drive
- Corinne Street
- 63rd Street
- Timothy Lane
- West Scooba Street
- Emerald Lane
- West Florence Street
- Royal Street
- West Pine Street
- Short Royal Street
- Finlo Drive
- JC Killingworth Drive
- East Florence Street
- West Royal Street
- Woodland Court
- Rosa Avenue
- Charles Street
- Cypress Avenue
- NR Burger Drive
- Federation Towers
- Francis Street Apartments
- Milton Barnes Avenue
- Edward Street
- Duke Avenue
- Franklin Street
- May Avenue
- Fredna Avenue
- Ruby Avenue
- Pauline Avenue
- John Street
- Dabbs Street
- Francis Street
- Eastside Avenue
- East Scooba Street
- Martin Luther King Avenue
STATION 6
- Churchill Street
- O’Ferrel Street
- South 40th Avenue
- South 41st Avenue
- South 42nd Avenue
- Mamie Street
- Chelsea Place
- Chesterfield Road
- Kensington Drive
- Manchester Road
- Wellington Circle
- Warwick Place
- Leeds Place
- Belmont Drive
- South 34th Avenue
- Mimosa Lane
- North 39th Avenue
- North Place 38th Avenue
- Lakehill Drive
- South 37th Avenue
- Essex Street
- Beverly Lane
- Woodbyne Lane
- Woodland Hill
- Hillendale Lane
- Sussex Lane
- Mandalay Drive
- Jefferson Drive
- South 28th Avenue
- Lee Circle
- Bellwood
- Peach Street
- Midtown Square
- West Arlington Loop
- South 36th Avenue
- South 35th Avenue
- West Mamie Street
- West Adeline
- Old Augusta
- Beverly Lane
- Lake Hill Drive
- Bellwood Drive
- Canterbury Drive
- Long Wood Court
- Fairlane Drive
- Colonial Drive
- Fourth Street
- Fraternity Drive
- Kay James Drive
- M.K. Turk Circle
- Research Drive
- Golden Eagle Avenue
- Montague Boulevard
- Ross Boulevard
- North 32nd Avenue
- Second 32nd Avenue
- North 31st Avenue
- South 31st Avenue
- Forrest Avenue
- West Memorial Drive
- Eagle Walk
- Austine Avenue
- Black and Gold Boulevard
- Charles Lane
- College Drive
- Smalling Drive
- East Memorial Drive
- Southern Miss Drive
- Alumni Drive
- Felder Place
- Service Drive
- Hardy Street
- Pearl Street
- Southern 37th Avenue
- Southern 36th Avenue
- Southern 35th Avenue
- Christman Avenue
- Southern 32nd Avenue
- Southern 28th Avenue
- Southern 30th Avenue
- Southern 29th Avenue
- Southern 27th Avenue
- Dogwood Place
- South Hampton Road
- Hampton Circle
- Cherokee Circle
- Cherokee Court
- Lorraine Street
- Chevy Chase Drive
- Augusta Street
- W Adeline Street
- Camp Street
- Medical Boulevard
- Delwood Drive
- Brookwood Drive
- Mamie Street
- Arlington Loop
- Essex Street
- Peach Street
- Mamie Street
- Old Augusta Lane
- Forrest General Hospital
- Hattiesburg Clinic
- Commerce Drive
- Westover Drive
- Hardy Street
- Oak Grove Road
- Park Place
- Carlisle Street
- Plaza Drive
- Grand Drive
- Ross Boulevard
- Village Circle
- Westhaven Drive
- Lundy Lane
- Doleac Drive
- Morningside Drive
- West Fourth Street
- Fraternity Drive
- Pearl Street North
- 34th Avenue
- 35th Avenue
- 36th Avenue
- 37th Avenue
- 38th Avenue
- 39th Avenue
- 40th Avenue
- Montague Boulevard
- Thornhill Drive
- Mable Street
STATION 7
- Veterans Memorial Drive
- Hood Drive
- Timberton Drive
- Saint Andrews Circle
- Troon Circle
- Dornach
- Glen Eagles Drive
- Turnbury Drive
- Priest Point
- Street. Anne’s Drive
- Lytham Circle.
- Foundeds Way
- Founders Way
- Vintage Park
- Bonhome Road
- Parkway Boulevard
- Darby Road
- South 40th Avenue
- 40th Place
- Linden Court
- Merianne Drive
- Lesley Lane
- Longwood Drive
- Abbeywood Lane
- Shadowwood Drive
- Huckleberry Lane
- Sharmont Drive
- Belfort Drive
- Delond Place
- Chalmett Circle
- Berkshire Drive
- Bellair Drive
- Heatherwood Drive
- Bedford Road
- Fairmont Place
- Wildwood Trace
- Cambridge Drive
- Sherwood Drive
- Westminster Drive
- Woodshire Drive
- Hope Street
- McInnis Loop
- Pinewood Drive
- Brycewood Circle
- Alexander Drive
- Sandlewood Drive
- Sangria Drive
- Candlewick Road
- Oakleigh Drive
- Southaven Drive
- Danbury Lane
- Carrie Road
- Natalie Lane
- Kirkwood Drive
- Wheless Circle
- Waterford Drive
- Lincoln Road
- Summit Ridge Court
- Canal Drive
- Richburg Road
- Stephens
- Bryant Drive
- Lexington Circle
- Woodhaven Circle
- Oakwood Drive
- Cottonwood Drive
- Lakeland Drive
- Nellwood Drive
- Crestwood Drive
- Forrest Hill Drive
- Greenbriar Drive
- Brookhollow Boulevard
- Dogwood Drive
- Redbud Lane
- Holly Drive
- Honeysuckle Lane
- Pinehills Drive
- Melissa Lane
- Elaine Circle
- South 28th Avenue
- Victoria Drive
- Hope Drive
- Broadway Drive
- Pine Grove
- Southern Pointe Parkway
STATION 8
- Lamar Boulevard
- Office Park Drive
- Jackson Road
- Pioneer Road East
- Pioneer Road South
- Liberty Place
- Lincoln Road Extension
- Old Highway 11
- Market Court
- Gravel Pit Road
- 98th Place Boulevard
- King Road
- Windlass Drive
- Barracuda Drive
- Lake Forgetful
- Quint Lane
- US Highway 98
- Highway 98
- Aldersgate Circle
- Archie Hover
- Asbury Circle
- Brookwood Terrace
- Cottage Drive
- Creekside Manor
- Deas Road
- Edgewood Cove
- Fairfield Drive
- Franklin Road
- Galloway Boulevard
- Hamlet Drive
- Hegwood Road
- Hospital Drive East & West
- Lakewood Drive
- Liberty Place
- Longwood Terrace
- Main Street Boulevard
- Marketplace Drive
- Market Way
- Mayfair Road
- Methodist Boulevard
- Mill Branch Road
- Milsaps Drive
- Office Park Drive
- Oxford Drive
- Rock-a-Bye Lane
- Rollingwood Drive
- Sheffield Loop
- Turtle Creek Drive
- Turtle Creek Crossing
- Warrior Drive
- Weathersby Road
- Wesley Circle
- West Park Drive
- Westerly Drive
- Willow Point
- Lincoln Road
- Lincoln Parkway
- Oak Grove Road
- Rambling Rose Lane
- Robin Circle
- Twin Oaks Lane
- Weeping Willow Circle
- Highway 98 between Lamar Boulevard & Cross Creek Pkwy
- Shadow Ridge Road
- Wedgewood Trace
- Shadow Lake Drive
- Waverly Court
- Brookwood Terrace
- Calcutta Cove
- Callaway Court
- Jackson Road
- Lake Forgetful
- The MET Apartments
- Academy Sports/Target/Bed Bath and Beyond/Commercial Retail Corridor
- Men’s Warehouse Retail Commercial Corridor
- Cross Creek Parkway
- The Lakes Apartments
- Cross Creek Apartments
- Walmart 98
STATION 9
- Aruba Drive
- Aztec Street
- Bermuda Drive
- Beverly Hills Road
- Blue Gable Road
- Campbell Drive
- Campbell Loop
- Campbell Scenic Drive
- Gunnison Drive
- Grenada Drive
- Highway 49 – Campbell Loop to North 31st
- Lakeview Road
- Luper Road
- McCaffery Road
- McLain Drive
- North 31st Avenue
- North 32nd Avenue
- North 34th Avenue
- Northwest Circle
- Overlook Apartments
- Plantation Place Drive
- Shemper Drive
- Stanley Street
- Town Villa Apartments
- Gateway Drive
- Classic Drive
- Breckinridge Drive
- Golf Course Road
- West Hills Drive
- Shelby Thames Drive
- West Yellowstone
- East Yellowstone
- Carlsbad Drive
- Everglades
- North Beverly Hills
- Pine Tree Drive
- Fairlake Drive
- Lake Estates Drive North
- Lake Estates Drive South
- Hickory Hill Drive
- Classic Woods Drive
- Alex Lane
- Fairway Place
- J Ed Turner Drive
- August Court Circle East
- August Court Circle West
- Amen Circle
- Convention Center Plaza
- Broad Acres Drive (Krystal/Cracker Barrel)
- Blackwell Boulevard (Southern Tire Mart/Central Sunbelt Credit)
- Raspberry Lane
- 6720-7510 blocks of Highway 49
