Citizens National Bank armed robbery suspect arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested in connection to a recent bank robbery that took place last week.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Paul McCarty, 57, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by HPD and members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon at Dismas Charities Inc.

Currently classified as a member of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was being housed at a Residential Re-entry Center, McCarty has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the bank robbery at Citizens National Bank, at 4599 Hardy St., on Dec. 1, 2021.

Members of HPD also got in touch with federal authorities in connection to the matter.

McCarty has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

