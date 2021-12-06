Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body

David Neal Cox
David Neal Cox(WLBT/MDOC)
By Anthony Warren and Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after David Neal Cox was executed, his attorneys are disclosing the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body.

Felicia Cox, David Cox’s sister-in-law, has been missing since 2007. According to attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, “Mr. Cox felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure to her family.”

Cox was executed on November 17. Shortly before his death, Cox agreed in writing to waive his attorney-client privilege after his death.

On November 19, two days later, attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to the District Attorney John Weddle.

According to a release from Weddle’s office, “Cox provided the alleged location and an admission of guilt” in killing Felecia.

“There was no indication anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox’s death,” a release from Weddle states.

Amber Miskelly, Felecia’s daughter, says she just wants to give her mother a proper burial. “At this point, I’m just wanting to find my mother,” she said. “I hope we do find her remains with the information David left... I just want to be able to give her a proper burial. What she deserves.”

Since the disclosure, Weddle’s office has been working with the sheriff and investigators to search for Felicia’s remains. Experts in archaeology and anthropology from Mississippi State University have been called in to assist.

“We would like to stress that locating the remains of Felicia Cox is not a foregone conclusion,” Weddle said. “We are hopeful the information is accurate and that recovery efforts will be successful so that Felicia’s family may give her a proper burial.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on...
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg
Mississippi will send three teams to the Football Bowl Subdivision postseason: Ole Miss;...
3 Mississippi schools land dates on the bowl calendar
Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
MSDH: COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi
A pair of vehicle accidents on Mississippi 32 kept 3 volunteer fire departments busy in Jones...
Jones County firefighters kept busy Sunday morning
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Latest News

The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case
Eric Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Fourth man pleads guilty in Steelman Grocery murder case
Mississippi joins 16 other states in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.
MSDH: COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi
Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on...
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg