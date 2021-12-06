Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

12/06 Ryan’s Wet Start Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re off to a vastly different start to the week than we saw at any point last week. We did warm up by the weekend, but last week began on the cold/chilly side with clear skies. This morning’s low will only bottom out near 65 degrees at the coolest as return flow ahead of today’s front brings some warmer and more humid air along with some rain, but while it doesn’t look like anything to worry about...a few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible this afternoon.

We’ll see a quick cool-down on the backside of this front for Tuesday, but warmer, more humid air rushes back ahead of our next front expected by the end of the week. This will bring another, even wetter period Saturday night/Sunday, but with even cooer/drier air moving in to start next week. That’ll bring back below average highs and lows, but only for a couple of days as December continues its warmer pattern.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi will send three teams to the Football Bowl Subdivision postseason: Ole Miss;...
3 Mississippi schools land dates on the bowl calendar
A pair of vehicle accidents on Mississippi 32 kept 3 volunteer fire departments busy in Jones...
Jones County firefighters kept busy Sunday morning
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
The annual "Christmas Parade of Lights" makes its way along Eagle Day Drive Saturday night.
Columbia residents enjoy annual ‘Christmas Parade of Lights’
Vaccine
Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly Pine Belt forecast.
Look for a wet start to this week in the Pine Belt
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly Pine Belt forecast.
First Alert Weather alerted
First Alert Weather forecast
First Alert Weather forecast
Rainy weather looms for the Pine Belt as we head into next week.
Keep the umbrellas handy this week, Pine Belt