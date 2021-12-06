12/06 Ryan’s Wet Start Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re off to a vastly different start to the week than we saw at any point last week. We did warm up by the weekend, but last week began on the cold/chilly side with clear skies. This morning’s low will only bottom out near 65 degrees at the coolest as return flow ahead of today’s front brings some warmer and more humid air along with some rain, but while it doesn’t look like anything to worry about...a few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible this afternoon.

We’ll see a quick cool-down on the backside of this front for Tuesday, but warmer, more humid air rushes back ahead of our next front expected by the end of the week. This will bring another, even wetter period Saturday night/Sunday, but with even cooer/drier air moving in to start next week. That’ll bring back below average highs and lows, but only for a couple of days as December continues its warmer pattern.

