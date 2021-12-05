WCU’s women’s soccer heading to NAIA championship game

From William Carey University Sports Information Department

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WDAM) _ Top-ranked and top-seeded William Carey University will be playing for a national women’s soccer title for the second consecutive year.

The Lady Crusaders defeated Central Methodist University 3-0 Saturday afternoon in a National Junior College Athletic Association national semifinal game Saturday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Carey (23-0), who won the national championship in 2018, will face Tennessee Southern University (23-1) at 1 p.m. Monday at the O.B. Sportsplex

Southern States Player of the Year, Ana Paula Santos, gave Carey a 1-0 lead at halftime on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

The score would stand until the 75th minute, when Maria Corral Pinon sent a long pass to Santos, who followed by playing the ball ahead to Laia Sedo, who knocked it home to give Carey a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes later, WCU put the game away, as Santos collected a free ball in the box and slid it home for the final tally of the game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.