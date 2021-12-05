Win Stuff
WCU’s women’s soccer heading to NAIA championship game

William Carey University will face Tennessee Southern University for the National Association...
William Carey University will face Tennessee Southern University for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' women's soccer national title at 1 p.m. Monday.((Source: Raycom Media))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
From William Carey University Sports Information Department

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WDAM) _ Top-ranked and top-seeded William Carey University will be playing for a national women’s soccer title for the second consecutive year.

The Lady Crusaders defeated Central Methodist University 3-0 Saturday afternoon in a National Junior College Athletic Association national semifinal game Saturday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Carey (23-0), who won the national championship in 2018, will face Tennessee Southern University (23-1) at 1 p.m. Monday at the O.B. Sportsplex

Southern States Player of the Year, Ana Paula Santos, gave Carey a 1-0 lead at halftime on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

The score would stand until the 75th minute, when Maria Corral Pinon sent a long pass to Santos, who followed by playing the ball ahead to Laia Sedo, who knocked it home to give Carey a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes later, WCU put the game away, as Santos collected a free ball in the box and slid it home for the final tally of the game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

