Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance

Vaccine
Vaccine(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Starkville city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to pay an extra $75 a month for medical insurance starting in early February.

Aldermen for the Mississippi city set the policy back in September, but delayed implementation until February.

Board attorney Chris Latimer told the board it must provide a reasonable alternative to the surcharge to meet legal requirements for the increase.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the board will allow unvaccinated employees to be exempt from the penalty if their physician fills out a form saying that getting the vaccine is unreasonably difficult for the employee because of a medical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia High School football
Columbia wins 1st state football title in 39 years
If you have any information on their identities, call the Lamar county Sheriff’s department at...
Lamar County burglary suspects allegedly targeted multiple locations
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
L to R: George Murry, Alvis Mcglown and David Herrington.
FCSO arrests, charges 3 for possession of controlled substances

Latest News

The annual "Christmas Parade of Lights" makes its way along Eagle Day Drive Saturday night.
Columbia residents enjoy annual ‘Christmas Parade of Lights’
Columbia gets another taste of Christmas
Columbia gets another taste of Christmas
"Worlds Beyond My Window" chronicles the life of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith.
New book chronicles life and work of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith
Gertrude McCarty Smith gets recognized
Gertrude McCarty Smith gets recognized