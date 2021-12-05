Win Stuff
Sumrall holds Christmas parade, festival

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall celebrated Christmas early this year with a town festival and parade on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, the town held its festival along Main Street, with many vendors and local businesses flooding the main drag.

“We started it 12 years ago, just to get family, friends, the community and our businesses together,” said festival coordinator Sherri Vapore. “It is a great turn out.”

The festival was capped off with a Christmas parade. Local first responders, the Spirit of Sumrall band and Santa Claus tossed out candy and beads to all of the festival attendees.

To finish the day, Angels Director Stacy Clark did a reading of the Angels.

Throughout downtown Sumrall, angels with plaques can be seen flying high on light poles. Each plaque has who the angel represents, helping further preserve the memory of someone lost from the town.

“There was a group of families that got together and they wanted to honor, or remember in some way, the lost loved ones,” Clark said. “At the time, most of them were children, but as it has progressed, it has evolved into so much more than just children.”

