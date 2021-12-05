Win Stuff
Picayune beats West Point 40-21, bringing home 5A state football championship

Picayune hoists the 2021 5A Gold Ball
Picayune hoists the 2021 5A Gold Ball(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune is coming home with the 5A Gold Ball.

After falling behind 21-20 to West Point, the Tide scored 20 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 40-21 victory in the final game of the high school football season.

Running back Dante Dowdell was named the game’s MVP, leading the team in rushing on the night - a night that saw almost 400 yards on the ground from the maroon and white.

A fumble returned for a touchdown with about eight minutes to go in the game slammed the door shut on the Green Wave, kick-starting the Picayune party that won’t stop anytime soon.

