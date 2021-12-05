New book chronicles life and work of late Collins artist Gertrude McCarty Smith

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new book has been written about the late Covington County artist and poet Gertrude McCarty Smith.

“Worlds Beyond My Window: The Life and Work of Gertrude McCarty Smith,” features about 150 paintings and poems from Smith, a Collins native who began painting late in life.

She died in 2007.

A book launch and exhibit featuring dozens of her works was held at Oddfellows Gallery in Hattiesburg Saturday evening.

Net proceeds from book sales will go to the Gertrude McCarty Smith Foundation for the Arts.

“She has had some national recognition as a poet and as a painter, a woman painter,” said Rick Wilemon, curator of Oddfellows Gallery and a contributor to Smith’s book.

“She attended The Arts Colony for Women in New York at one time. She was part of the arts colony here. So, what we’re hoping to lift someone into the canon of recognition, is what we call it in the art world, because she deserves that.”

Books can be purchased at Main Street Books in Hattiesburg, or at www.gertrudemccartysmith.com.

