Gametime! - Live at “The Rock”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt was 3-for-3 at the MHSAA State Championships at “The Rock.”

Jefferson Davis County opened festivities on Friday at 11 a.m. with the Class 3A game, eventually taking down Amory 42-10 for its third state title since 2017.

Bay Springs followed with a 32-12 whipping of Simmons in the Class 1A matchup to claim the school’s first championship.

Columbia completed the hat trick with a thrilling 22-21 win over Senatobia in the Class 4A state championship – marking the school’s first title since 1982.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.