Gametime! - Live at “The Rock”
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt was 3-for-3 at the MHSAA State Championships at “The Rock.”
Jefferson Davis County opened festivities on Friday at 11 a.m. with the Class 3A game, eventually taking down Amory 42-10 for its third state title since 2017.
Bay Springs followed with a 32-12 whipping of Simmons in the Class 1A matchup to claim the school’s first championship.
Columbia completed the hat trick with a thrilling 22-21 win over Senatobia in the Class 4A state championship – marking the school’s first title since 1982.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.