Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

The Friendly City holds annual Christmas parade

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tradition was revived in the Friendly City, as the annual Christmas parade returned to Petal Saturday afternoon.

Floats, cars and walking groups flooded the streets in Petal, throwing out candy and spreading Christmas cheer to the residents.

“Last year, we had to cancel due to COVID, so we are super excited about this year,” said Valerie Wilson, who is with the Petal Chamber of Commerce. “People have been lining up for several hours and we are excited to bring it back to our community.”

After the parade, the floats and residents met up at Hinton Park for live music and pictures with Santa Claus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
This year’s coverage of the games will be shown on Bounce TV as games are scheduled to take...
2021 MHSAA State Football Championships airing on WDAM Bounce
Jefferson Davis County
Jeff Davis Co. runs roughshod over Amory for Class 3A title
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date
L to R: George Murry, Alvis Mcglown and David Herrington.
FCSO arrests, charges 3 for possession of controlled substances

Latest News

Sumrall holds Christmas festival, parade and reading of the angels.
Sumrall holds Christmas parade, festival
Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg and Laurel served hot flapjacks and sausages Saturday as part of...
Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg, Laurel host annual “Pancake Day”
Command Sergeant Major Ricky Davis has been in the Mississippi National Guard for 39 years.
Shelby gets new senior leadership for non-commissioned officers
Laurel lights Christmas tree
Laurel hosts annual Christmas tree lighting and parade