The Friendly City holds annual Christmas parade

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tradition was revived in the Friendly City, as the annual Christmas parade returned to Petal Saturday afternoon.

Floats, cars and walking groups flooded the streets in Petal, throwing out candy and spreading Christmas cheer to the residents.

“Last year, we had to cancel due to COVID, so we are super excited about this year,” said Valerie Wilson, who is with the Petal Chamber of Commerce. “People have been lining up for several hours and we are excited to bring it back to our community.”

After the parade, the floats and residents met up at Hinton Park for live music and pictures with Santa Claus.

