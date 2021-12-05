Win Stuff
Effort means S-U-C-C-E-S-S for Mississippi spelling bee

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi was at risk of not sending a student to a national spelling bee. But organizers scrambled to keep the local, district and state competitions going.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is held each summer in Washington and is shown on ESPN. Spellers must advance through several competitions to qualify.

The Mississippi Association of Educators pulled out as longtime state sponsor, citing budget issues. Without a sponsor, there would be no state bee and no sanctioned county bees.

The Columbus-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce found a new sponsor and coordinator. The 2022 state bee will be at Mississippi University for Women.

