Columbia residents enjoy annual ‘Christmas Parade of Lights’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people lined the streets around downtown Columbia Saturday night to watch the “Christmas Parade of Lights.”

It was put on by Experience Columbia, the city of Columbia and the Marion County Development Partnership.

The parade began at R. L. Johnson Drive and ended on Main Street.

There were 85 entries in this year’s parade, including 30 floats and four marching bands.

Also riding in the parade were members of the Columbia High School football team.

They won the 4-A state championship in Hattiesburg earlier in the day by defeating Senatobia 22-21.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

