3 Mississippi schools land dates on the bowl calendar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A trio of Mississippi college football teams had their December dates in the bowl postseason officially stamped

No. 8 University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University and Jackson State University will play in a collegiate postseason featuring 40 bowl games and a four-team national playoff over the next 30 days.

Jackson State (11-1) will meet South Carolina State (6-5) at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.

Mississippi State (7-5) will take on Texas Tech University (6-6) at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Ole Miss (10-2) will face Baylor University (11-2) at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

