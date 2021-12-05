Win Stuff
3 Mississippi schools land dates on the bowl calendar

Mississippi will send three teams to the Football Bowl Subdivision postseason: Ole Miss;...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A trio of Mississippi college football teams had their December dates in the bowl postseason officially stamped

No. 8 University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University and Jackson State University will play in a collegiate postseason featuring 40 bowl games and a four-team national playoff over the next 30 days.

Jackson State (11-1) will meet South Carolina State (6-5) at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.

Mississippi State (7-5) will take on Texas Tech University (6-6) at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Ole Miss (10-2) will face Baylor University (11-2) at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

