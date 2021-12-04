Win Stuff
Warm this weekend with rain returning by Monday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be warm with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the low 60s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 70s for both days. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday with more clouds moving in on Sunday.

A cold front will move in Monday, giving us a good chance of showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be dry, but another front will move in on Wednesday, giving us another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

