COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports that an 18-wheeler ran off the road on U.S. Highway 49 N near Seminary.

According to MDOT, northbound traffic is backed up on U.S. Highway 49.

MDOT expects the alert to be cleared around 7 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while driving through this area.

