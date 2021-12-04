Win Stuff
Shelby gets new senior leadership for non-commissioned officers

Command Sergeant Major Ricky Davis has been in the Mississippi National Guard for 39 years.
Command Sergeant Major Ricky Davis has been in the Mississippi National Guard for 39 years.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Dec. 4, 2021
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby has new senior leadership for its non-commissioned officers.

In a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the post Saturday, Sgt. Maj. Ricky Davis of Petal was named the new command sergeant major for Camp Shelby.

“Camp Shelby has a history of great leadership and it’s just an honor to be able to be a part of that history,” said Davis, who is in his 39th year with the National Guard..

He takes over for former Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Graham, who held the position for the last four years.

Graham is retiring this month from the National Guard after 43 years of service.

“I am extremely proud of all that I’ve done and the people around me, all that they’ve done to help me be where I’m at today,” Graham said.

In his new role, Davis will be the senior enlisted advisor for Camp Shelby Commander Col. Rick Weaver.

“I’m very fortunate to have both of these gentlemen educate me, guide me and present me with the guidance that they have, with the experience,” Weaver said.

