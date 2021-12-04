Laurel hosts annual Christmas tree lighting and parade

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel held its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday night.

The lighting was sponsored by Bancorp South Bank, and the First United Methodist Church of Laurel provided caroling and hot chocolate.

Out of all the people, it’s the little children who were most excited!

“Because I like Christmas trees and their really colorful with all the lights,” says Jeremiah Valley.

But he’s not the only one excited for Christmas in Mississippi.

“And hopefully we can make good memories, and I wanna see if all the colors and all the lights will be pretty,” Amaya Santiago.

This is their first Christmas in Mississippi. Their family just moved here from Florida one month ago.

