Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg, Laurel host annual “Pancake Day”

Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg and Laurel served hot flapjacks and sausages Saturday as part of...
Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg and Laurel served hot flapjacks and sausages Saturday as part of "Pancake Day."(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg and Laurel were back on track this year with their annual “Pancake Day.”

It’s a traditional fundraising event for the Kiwanis Club.

In Hattiesburg, members of the Pine Belt Kiwanis Club welcomed visitors to the Sigler Center Saturday.

They were served pancakes, sausage, coffee or chocolate milk.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, “Pancake Day” in the Hub City was drive-thru only.

This year, you could drive-thru or dine in.

“We focus primarily on children, every dollar that we donate, we try to make sure that children are ether directly or indirectly benefited from the money that we donate,” said Roger Smith, Pine Belt Kiwanis Club treasurer.

Last year, “Pancake Day” in Laurel was canceled, due to COVID-19.

“Everybody has put out a lot of hard work and dedication, but it’s a lot of fun, a lot of coming together,” said Lowell Howell, past president of the Laurel Kiwanis Club. “It’s a lot of tradition.”

“Pancake Day” in Laurel was held at the YWCO downtown and at First Baptist Church, where volunteers served up pancakes and sausages.

