Keep the umbrellas handy this week, Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Saturday evening, everyone!

We can expect dense fog to be a problem overnight again in the Pine Belt.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. Sunday. Visibility will be down to a quarter-mile or less.

The fog is expected to burn off quickly after 9 a.m.

The lows Saturday night will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

During the day on Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s and low temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s Sunday night.

By Monday, we have a 60 percent chance for showers in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

For Monday night, look for the rain to taper off with lows in the lower 50s.

On Tuesday, expect a 30 percent chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday night, look for a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid-50s.

We have a 50 percent chance for more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50 by Thursday morning.

For Friday and into the weekend, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

Highs will be in the mid-70s and lows will be in the 60s.

