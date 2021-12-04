Hattiesburg Zoo presents annual ‘Lights of the Wild’ each weekend leading up to Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What a better way to ring in the holiday season than with the splendor of “Lights of the Wild” at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“Lights of the Wild” will take place over 13 nights, beginning Dec. 3 running through Dec. 23, and will delight people of all ages with beautiful and exotic lanterns that showcase the diverse wildlife and flora found around the world.

2021 marks the third year “Lights of the Wild” is presented by Jones Companies.

“Lights of the Wild” will take place Dec. 3–5, 10–12 and 17–23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the nights of Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 are offered at a discounted rate of $13 per person. Tickets for this special event at the Zoo for the dates of Dec. 17 through Dec. 23 will cost $18 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free.

There will be a nightly ticket capacity limit, and ticket availability is not guaranteed at the gate. Please follow us via social media for any ticketing updates and/or cancellations for “Lights of the Wild”.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hattiesburg Zoo website.

When purchasing tickets guests must choose a specific night for “Lights of the Wild”.

“Lights of the Wild” features dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger-than-life plants, and holiday décor.

Guests will also enjoy Story Time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photo opportunities with Elsa, Anna and their friends, animal encounters and unlimited train and carousel rides throughout the evening.

Numerous holiday treat stations will be located throughout the Zoo, including the Clause Family Chocolate Station, Camp Capybara S’mores, Wilfred’s Waffles, Ho Ho Hot Nuts, Donner’s Dogs, Blitzen’s Bar at the Peppermint Patio and dinner fare at Ladha’s Cantina will be served throughout the evening.

“Lights of the Wild” is an outdoor, rain or shine event and tickets are non-refundable. If the Hattiesburg Zoo cancels any night of “Lights of the Wild” due to dangerous weather conditions, a notification will be posted on the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and tickets for that night will be honored on alternate nights of the event. Annual Passes do not apply.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.