Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
This year’s coverage of the games will be shown on Bounce TV as games are scheduled to take...
2021 MHSAA State Football Championships airing on WDAM Bounce
Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the pair seen above.
Lamar County seeking identity of suspected burglars
The theme for last year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to...
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Pine Belt
Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso won his ninth state title Friday.
Jeff Davis Co. runs roughshod over Amory for Class 3A title

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey...
Evidence at Maxwell trial: massage table, unfolded in court
Columbia High School football fans attend a pep rally at Gardner Stadium Friday.
Fans support Columbia Wildcats with Friday pep rally
"Lights of the Wild" features dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals,...
Hattiesburg Zoo presents annual ‘Lights of the Wild’ each weekend leading up to Christmas