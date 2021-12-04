Win Stuff
Fans support Columbia Wildcats with Friday pep rally

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Football players, students and community members gathered Friday afternoon to cheer on the Columbia Wildcats football team, as they prepare to take on Senatobia for the Class 4A state football championship.

A pep rally at Gardner Stadium featured several cheers from cheerleaders and music from the high school band.

Players and head football coach Chip Bilderback also said thank you to fans who’ve supported them.

“I think it’s great, it’s just what Columbia is all about,” said Bilderback. “(The fans are) all about supporting our team, so we’re excited to represent them one more time.”

“We’re excited, it’s been a long time, and we’re glad to go over there and win tomorrow,” said Janice Myers, a fan who attended the rally.

“We’re really proud of them, we’re really proud how far they’ve gotten and how we get to be on the sideline cheering them on,” said Mia Miciello, a freshman cheerleader.

The Wildcats will take play Senatobia at 11 a.m. Saturday at “The Rock” at Southern Miss.

Columbia last won a state football championship in 1982.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

