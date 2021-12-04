Columbia wins 1st state football title in 39 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School’s offense had piled up a heaping mound of points during the 2021 football season.

But Saturday morning in the second half of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Class 4A state championship game, the Wildcats’ defense _ and a last-minute nod from the football gods _ brought home the Marion County school’s first title in 39 years.

With Columbia’s high-powered ground game spinning its wheels over the final two periods, the defense not only shut out Senatobia High School in the second half, but returned a fumble 81 yards to set up the game-winning 2-point conversion that held up to give Columbia a 22-21 victory over the Warriors.

Kentrell Jackson came up with the play of the game near the end of the third quarter, scooping up a fumble at his 19-yard line and going 81 yards the other way for the only touchdown of the second half.

Omar Johnson punched in the conversion run for what turned out to be the game-winning points.

“We didn’t play very well on defense in the first half,” Columbia coach Chip Bilderback said. “So, our challenge to them was, ‘Hey, if they don’t score in the second half, we can find a way to win,’ and we did.”

Columbia (14-1) wouldn’t pocket its first state title since 1982 until the last 20 seconds.

Mirroring a first half that saw the Warriors gobble up the final minutes of the second period to score a go-ahead touchdown for a 21-14 halftime lead,

Senatobia (12-3) went 45 yards in six plays to the Columbia 6-yard line while rubbing the game clock down to 21 seconds.

But with Wildcat Nation howling in agony at the edge of its collective seat, the Warriors saw a 20-yard field goal attempt go awry.

Two kneeldowns later, a celebration nearly four decades in the making was unleashed.

“Look behind you” Bilderback said pointing to the raucous scene in the stands at M.M. Roberts Stadium. “That’s what it means to this city.

“More importantly, look what it means ti this group of ids. This is something they’ve been working for four years.”

Senatobia led by a touchdown at the break, thanks to three touchdown receptions by Hunter Mabry. His first two covered 26 yards and 20 yards and the third, a 6-yarder, came with just 10 seconds left on the opening half.

Columbia took the opening drove of the game and marched 80 yards in 11 plays, with Carter Smith finding Joshua Brown with a 9-yard scoring pass.

After two Mabry touchdowns, Johnson scored on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14.

Mabry finished with 52 yards on his receptions.

Johnson had 89 yards and a touchdown n 25 carries, but 85 yards came in the first half.

Columbia’s offense managed just 7 yards in the second half, with Senatobia outgaining the Wildcats, 239 yards total offense to 148 yards total offense.

Columbia inside linebacker Jalon Anderson was named the game’s outstanding player.

