Bay Springs wins 1st state football championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Turns out Bay Springs High School had the right kind of kryptonite Friday evening to throw down the Superman “S” that Simmons High School had soared with this football season.

Anthony Ross ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs brought home the school’s first football championship by downing the heretofore undefeated Blue Devils 32-12 at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus.

Bay Springs (12-1-1) gave Coach Dan Brady his first win with the Bulldogs in two trips to a state title game.

The Bulldogs’ 32 points were the most allowed in a single game by Simmons (13-1),which had given up just 65 points in 13 regular-season and playoff games.

The Blue Devils led 12-8 after one quarter, thanks to the one-two punch of the Rushes.

Vontrez Rush put Simmons ahead 6-0 with a 63-yard punt return midway through the first quarter.

Bay Springs answered less than 3 minutes later on Anthony Newell’s 4-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run by Tyrick Jones to take an 8-6 lead.

That lasted all of 41 seconds.

Devontae Rush found a crease that turned into a tunnel that ended up being a 70-yard touchdown run that handed the lead back to Simmons.

Simmons dominated the second quarter, but could not get the ball in the end zone, and the score stayed that way at halftime and through most of the third quarter.

The Blue Devils appeared to have padded their lead late in the period, but the score was erased by an unnecessary though blatantly obvious block-in the-back.

One play later, a wretched snap sent the ball firmly out of the red zone and Devontae Rush to the sideline with an injury coming out of the ensuining pileup.

From that point on, Ross and the Bulldogs took control.

Ross scored on a fourth-and-1 run that gave Bay Springs a 14-12 lead.and Tony Johnson’s pass to Newell doubled the Bulldogs’ lead to 16-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ross broke a 34-yard TD run with less than seven minutes left to play, and Jones iced the game with a 24-yard scoring run. Ross added 2-point conversion runs after each of the fourth-quarter scores.

Jones finished with 73 yards rushing and the touchdown on 18 carries. All told, the Bulldogs’ Wing-T piled up a net 329 yards rushing,

Simmons, which also employed a version the Wing-T, ran for a net 216 yards, with Devontae Rush picking up 173 yards and a touchdown om 11 carries. Vontrez Rush added 41 yards rushing on eight carries.

